The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

World, Asia

Mumbai 26/11 mastermind Saeed’s JuD to contest Pak general elections

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 12:40 pm IST

The group decided to contest for over 200 seats on the platform of 'dormant' political entity Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek registered with ECP.

The JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. (Photo: File/AFP)
 The JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. (Photo: File/AFP)

Lahore: Hafiz Saeed's Jammat-ud-Dawah is fielding more than 200 candidates in the July 25 general elections on national and provincial Assembly seats across the country even as the Mumbai terror attack mastermind has decided not to run for parliament.

Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group that carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai attack, launched its political front Milli Muslim League (MML), but it has not been yet registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

With general elections approaching, the group decided to contest on the platform of a "dormant" political entity Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) registered with the ECP.

The JuD activists and sympathisers have taken the nomination papers from the ECP and are fielding their candidates on the platform of the AAT.

"MML president Saifullah Khalid and AAT chief Ehsan Bari have agreed to field joint candidates on the platform of ATT in the upcoming elections. Under the seat adjustment agreement, the MML will field more than 200 educated candidates. They will contest the elections on the AAT's election symbol chair," Ahmad Nadeem, an MML spokesperson, told PTI on June 9.

He said there are many political figures who have joined the MML and it has awarded them AAT tickets.

Asked if Saeed plans to run as a parliamentary candidate in this election, the spokesman said: "No ... Hafiz sahib has no such plans at the moment. The MML is taking part for the first time in the general elections and hopefully, we will make to the parliament."

To a question, if any "significant leader" of the JuD would contest the election, he said: "Our priority is that those joining us from other political parties or educated youths in respective constituencies be given AAT tickets."

He said the AAT will launch its political campaign once its candidates file nomination papers.

"We are hopeful that the people will elect our candidates," he said.

It is believed that since the MML has hardly any chance to get registered with the ECP as the latter had announced the election schedule and issued election symbols, it had no other option but to contest the election on any 'dormant' entity like the AAT.

Earlier, MML president Saifullah Khalid had said: "We have decided to support the candidates of AAT in July 25 elections. We will play a role in the victory of those contesting on the symbol of a chair. To save Pakistan, patriotic people should be supported in the elections."

Khalid said the MML had been denied registration in the ECP for the last 11 months but will take part in the polls by supporting AAT candidates.

The interior ministry had opposed enlisting of the MML as a political party arguing it's an offshoot of Saeed's JuD banned under a UN resolution.

The JuD formed MML at the time when Saeed was detained in Lahore. Saeed and his four aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - were placed under house arrest in Lahore on January 30 under the anti-terrorism act.

The JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The JuD chief also carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for his role in terror activities.

Tags: chief of jamaa--ud-dawaa hafiz saeed, pakistan general elections, election commission of pakistan (ecp), milli muslim league
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham