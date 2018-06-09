The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

World, Asia

Ahead of Trump-Kim summit, Singapore city has strongest sales

REUTERS
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 3:32 pm IST

The Singapore City condominium in Dandong, the main gateway into N Korea in northeastern China, is celebrating strongest sales in 6 years.

Trump sent the city-state spinning when he announced that the summit would be held there last month, only to cancel it a week later. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
 Trump sent the city-state spinning when he announced that the summit would be held there last month, only to cancel it a week later. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Dandong: Even as the island nation of Singapore rushes to get ready for the historic meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one of its namesakes is basking in the publicity too - on China's border with North Korea.

The Singapore City condominium in Dandong, the main gateway into North Korea in northeastern China, is celebrating its strongest sales in six years thanks to property speculators who see the June 12 meeting as another sign that the reclusive state will soon be open for business.

With a riverside view that looks directly over North Korea, the 2,400-unit project by Singaporean developer Brothers (Holdings) Ltd broke ground in 2008 but saw annual sales of less than a hundred units in the last five years as China's neighbour grew more focused on its nuclear programme.

That changed in one stroke at end of April when North Korea's Kim announced that the isolated country would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests, scrap its nuclear test site and pursue economic growth and peace, said T.C. Koh, group managing director of the company.

Singapore City then sold 587 units in May, more than quadruple the number in April, making it the top-selling development in the area, he said. That drove the price from an average of about 4,000 yuan ($625) per square metre in 2015 to close to 6,000 yuan per square metre.

"Suddenly everybody came in. From that time onwards we started selling 30-40 units a day," he told Reuters in an interview at the project's showroom, decorated with water-spouting statues of Singapore's unofficial mascot, the mythical Merlion.

Trump sent the city-state spinning when he announced that the summit would be held there last month, only to cancel it a week later. On June 1, he said the summit was back on, prompting urgent preparations and a wave of promotions from businesses looking to cash in.

Koh said he did not think the Singapore's host status was driving buyers to its namesake project, saying it was ultimately the development's location in Dandong where the broader property market has heated up.

Still, he said he was contemplating launching activities to commemorate the event at the showroom, though he was a little cautious, citing the uncertain nature of the meeting and the countries' leaders.

"It's still a wait and see, because you don't know if it'll be a success or failure," he said. "If it's a failure then we'll have a problem. All the investors will run away!

Tags: kim-trump summit, singapore, north korea border
Location: China, Liaoning, Dandong

MOST POPULAR

1

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

2

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

3

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

4

Football fans: Here’s a World Cup health warning

5

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham