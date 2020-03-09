Monday, Mar 09, 2020 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

World, Asia

China shuts makeshift hospital in Wuhan after Covid19 weakens

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2020, 10:51 am IST

Two makeshift hospitals were suspended on Sunday in Wuhan as the number of patients continued to drop

Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads ‘Go China! Go Wuhan’ as businesses slowly restart in Beijing. AP photo
 Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads ‘Go China! Go Wuhan’ as businesses slowly restart in Beijing. AP photo

Beijing: China has reported 22 new deaths from the deadly coronavirus, the lowest number of fatalities in more than a month, taking the death toll to 3,119, while the new confirmed cases hit a record low to 40, prompting authorities to close 11 temporary hospitals at the virus epicentre in Wuhan.

China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said on Monday it received reports of 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest number of fresh cases since it started reporting the data in January, and 22 deaths on Sunday on the Chinese mainland.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday which included 3,119 people who have died so far, 19,016 patients undergoing treatment and 58,600 patients discharged after recovery, the NHC said.

Among the deaths on Sunday, 21 were in Hubei Province and one in Guangdong Province.

Meanwhile, 60 new suspected cases were reported taking the total to 421 people, it said.

Also on Sunday, four imported cases (people coming from abroad) of novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, all of which were in Gansu Province. By the end of Sunday, 67 imported cases had been reported, the NHC said.

By the end of Sunday, 114 confirmed cases, including three deaths have been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 45 in Taiwan including one death, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, China has begun dismantling a host of temporary hospitals built-in big public places like auditoriums and sports complexes in Wuhan set up during the massive surge of virus cases in January and February.

China has built two makeshift hospitals with 2,300 beds capacity in just about 10 days' time in early February and later started converting public buildings into hospitals to meet the rush of patients.

Two makeshift hospitals were suspended on Sunday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province and the heart of the novel coronavirus outbreak, as the number of patients continued to drop, local officials said.

The city has suspended the operation of 11 makeshift hospitals, which were converted from public facilities for the treatment of patients with mild symptoms in the city, the report said.

One of these two hospitals, converted from a sports venue, had 1,000 beds with more than 1,000 medical and other staff. A total of 1,056 patients have been treated here since February 12, with no medical staff infected.

Another hospital, covering over 6,100 square meters treated 990 patients with 996 beds since February 17.

The medical staff in these hospitals will be on standby.

The provincial health commission said earlier that Hubei will gradually shut down temporary hospitals and cut the number of hospitals designated for the disease while maintaining strict prevention and control measures.

Hubei province and its capital Wuhan continued to be in lockdown since January 23 with all public and private transport banned. Officials say the restrictions would be gradually eased keeping up with the trend of the COVID-19 slowdown.

According to the daily situation report on the COVID-19 released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday, seven more countries have seen local transmission of the virus, bringing the number of countries and regions where local transmission emerged to 53 in addition to China.

The seven countries are Cambodia, Austria, Hungary, Egypt, Peru, Bulgaria and Maldives.

A total of 105,586 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been reported worldwide as of Sunday, an increase of 3,656 infections from the previous day, including 3,610 new cases outside China.

Tags: china coronavirus, wuhan coronavirus, covid 19

Related Stories

Latest From World

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

North Korea fires short-range projectiles

According to the official All-China Women's Federation, women account for the majority of nurses and doctors on the frontline force (AFP)

Female medical staff in China given pills to delay periods

Representational image (AP)

Coronavirus death toll in Italy hits 366

In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. AP photo

Meghan-Harry on last royal duty before farewell

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham