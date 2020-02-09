Thai shooter shot dead after he killed 21 people in shopping mall

The shooter, a soldier armed with an assault rifle, holed himself up in a mall and posted updates on Facebook

Armed commando soldiers rush people out of the Terminal 21 Korat mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A gunman described as a soldier angry over a financial dispute killed a few people and then went on a far bloodier rampage Saturday in northeastern Thailand, shooting as he drove to the busy mall where shoppers fled in terror. (AP)

Nakhon Ratchasima: The Thai soldier who killed at least 21 people and holed up in a mall overnight was "shot dead" Sunday morning, police said, ending a near-24-hour ordeal which has stunned the country.

He was killed "thirty minutes ago" (0200 GMT), chief of the Crime Suppression Division Jirabhob Bhuridej told AFP. The health minister and police chief confirmed the gunman's death.

The soldier holed himself up in a popular mall in this northeastern Thai city on Saturday, and shot people with an assault rifle while relaying the killings on Facebook.

The Thai Defence Ministry identified the shooter as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma, who was apparently upset over a land dispute.

The carnage began at 3.30 pm, local media reported. A police officer contacted by phone said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute.

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat mall, shooting along the way. Several Thai media reported that he traveled in a military vehicle.

The suspect posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements including "No one can escape death" and “Should I give up?" In a later post he wrote, “I have stopped already.''

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets.

In a photo circulated on social media that appeared to be taken from his Facebook page, the shooter can be seen wearing a green camouflaged military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

Eyewitness account

In the initial stages, people were unsure what was happening. Nattaya Nganiem, who shot a video from outside the mall in which gunshots were heard, recounted what she experienced.

"We just left the mall after we had our meal. While we were in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud sound and then we could see people starting to run out. First I saw a woman run out from the mall hysterically. Then a motorcycle rider in front of her just ran and left his motorcycle there.

“I thought, what's happening? Then we heard several gunshots. The motorcycle guy probably had seen the gunman from where he was. ... We couldn't see the gunman but we could hear the sound of the gun. It was terrifying. We were just inside having dinner and my child was getting unusually restless, that's why we left; otherwise, we would have been stuck inside there. I can't believe this is happening in my hometown. I mean, this shopping mall, we go there almost every other day. ''

Once she got home and learned what had happened, she fainted, she said.

Gun violence in Thailand

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais own guns. Mass shootings are rare, though there are occasional gun battles in the far south of the country, where authorities have for years battled a long-running separatist insurgency.