Pakistan to submit Jadhav proof in ICJ February 19

In 2018, the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, decided to hold public hearings in the Jadhav case, from February 2019.

Kulbhushan Jadhav
 Kulbhushan Jadhav

Islamabad: Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Islamabad will present evidence in the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 19.

Speaking at a reception in Manchester, the foreign minister said the country’s legal team will present its stance in the case and added that the Indian spy has already confessed to being involved in terrorist activities carried out in Pakistan.

