Wanted by Interpol, top Indian hotelier in Nepal held for drug trafficking

Published : Feb 9, 2018, 8:59 am IST
The police was searching the hotelier after narcotic drugs were found in a parcel dispatched by him from Kathmandu to the Netherlands.

Mashkoor Ahmad Lari is the owner of Kathmandu's five-star Everest Hotel, which remained closed after its building developed major cracks in 2015 earthquakes. (Screengrab | theeveresthotel.com)
 Mashkoor Ahmad Lari is the owner of Kathmandu's five-star Everest Hotel, which remained closed after its building developed major cracks in 2015 earthquakes.

Kathmandu: A top Indian hotelier in Nepal, who was wanted by the Interpol, was arrested on Thursday on charges of drugs trafficking.

Masur Ahmad Lary was arrested from Maharajgunj area of Kathmandu, said a senior police officer of Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office.

The police was searching the hotelier after narcotic drugs were found inside a parcel dispatched by him from Kathmandu to the Netherlands during a security check at Frankfurt Airport in Germany, police said.

Lary is the owner of Kathmandu's five-star Everest Hotel, which remained closed after its building developed major cracks in 2015 earthquakes.

He has been operating the hotel in Kathmandu for the last 30 years.

Police has filed a case on drugs trafficking against Lary in Kathmandu District Court after taking him into custody.

