The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 09, 2017 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

World, Asia

UN ban on Azhar may increase Indian pressure on Pak: China

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 6:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 6:35 pm IST

It comes just a day after China defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Azhar as a global terrorist.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: India can increase its "military pressure" on Pakistan using the alibi of "counterterrorism crusade" that may bring "other players" in the region, China's official media warned on Thursday, justifying Beijing's latest block on a proposed UN ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar.

"India has its own reasons to have listed Azhar as terrorist. However, observers are also worried that under the defence of counter terrorism crusade, India can increase its military pressure on Pakistan, thus risking escalating tensions between the two countries," state-run Global Times said in an editorial.

It comes just a day after China defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the "conditions" have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move.

"The India-Pakistan has been a thorny issue in South Asia for a long time and China is caught in the middle, given geographic and geopolitical proximity to the two," it said without mentioning China's all weather ties with Pakistan.

"The failure to bring the two on the path to peace underscores their different domestic and diplomatic trajectories. Any action the UN takes should assist the peace process rather than escalating tensions between the two countries," the editorial said.

Interestingly, the editorial can only be read in the print edition as internet link to it was blocked.

Projecting an enlarged role for Beijing in the tensions between India and Pakistan, it said "as a responsible power China must help maintain regional order". It said China is aware that terrorism is a burning issue.

"China has also set up anti-terror mechanism with India but regional peace and stability will always be a priority," it said.

"Any India-Pakistan confrontation may bring other players into the region, which would complicate the situation," it said without naming "other players".

Significantly for China, the resolution to ban Azhar in the al-Qaeda related 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council was moved this time by the US and backed by other UNSC permanent members like UK and France unlike last year when

India moved the application which was backed by all members except China. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Wednesday while defending China's technical hold, played down US move to directly moving the resolution for the ban on Azhar.

Tags: masood azhar, chinese media, united nations, un ban

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s transgender rights bill copied from India

2

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

3

Now, produce ink with your car

4

Salt Bae’s weird new food video is viral yet again

5

Samsung probably runs into trouble after battery factory catches fire

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hindu devotees worship the Hindu God Murugan in Kuala Lumpur during the annual Thaipusam street festival. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate religious festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham