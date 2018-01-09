The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

World, Asia

China denies plans to build military base in Pakistan near Chabahar port

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2018, 4:12 pm IST

According to reports, Pak may allow China to build military base in Jiwani which is also close the Gwadar port being developed by Beijing.

Chinese analysts said the Jiwani base was not necessary for China at present as it already has Gwadar. (Photo: AP)
 Chinese analysts said the Jiwani base was not necessary for China at present as it already has Gwadar. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Tuesday denied as "unnecessary" speculation reports that it was planning to build a military base at Jiwani in Pakistan's Balochistan province close to the strategic Chabahar port, which is being jointly developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan.

According to reports, Pakistan may allow China to build the military base in Jiwani which is also close the Gwadar port being developed by Beijing.

The Global Times quoted a Washington Times report that China is in talks with Pakistan to build its second overseas military base as part of a push for greater maritime capabilities along strategic sea routes.

"I am not aware of what you mentioned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media when asked to comment on the report.

The media in China and abroad said that Pakistan offered the key location to China as a retaliation to US President Donald Trump's New Year Day criticism of Islamabad for not cracking down on terrorist safe havens in the country.

The Chinese media has been speculating that Trump's efforts to step up pressure on Pakistan may move it closer to Islamabad as Beijing is involved in a number of projects in the country under the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"As you know building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," Lu said.

"China and Pakistan are also making efforts to build the CPEC which is in the common interests of the countries along the route. I don't think it is necessary for the outside world to make too much guesses in this regard," he said.

Chinese analysts said the Jiwani base was not necessary for China at present as it already has Gwadar.

Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University's Centre for South Asian Studies told Global Times that "both Beijing and Islamabad have the ability to build a joint naval and air facility in Pakistan, but it is unnecessary at this time."

But he said it could be a backup plan for the Indo- Pacific strategy of the US and its allies, he told the daily.

Lin believes if the US and its allies push their Indo- Pacific strategy to the extreme, China will surely carry out a plan with Pakistan to ensure the security of sea routes.

Tags: chabahar port, balochistan, gwadar port, lu kang, donald trump, cpec
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle’s father intends to walk her down the aisle

2

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

3

Angelo Mathews named as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

4

Heart attack takes life of Old Monk creator, Padmashri Kapil Mohan

5

Study reveals women are more likely to survive famines and epidemics than men

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham