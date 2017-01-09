The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 09, 2017 | Last Update : 09:40 AM IST

World, Asia

At least 4 social media activists missing in Pak, say NGO, relatives

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 9:32 am IST

Pakistan is routinely ranked among the world's most dangerous for journalists.

Representational PIcture (Photo: File)
 Representational PIcture (Photo: File)

Islamabad: At least four Pakistani activists known on social media for their secular leftist views have gone missing this week, relatives and NGO workers told AFP Sunday, as analysts voiced rights concerns.

Two of the men -- Waqas Goraya and Asim Saeed -- disappeared on January 4, according to a cybersecurity NGO, while Salman Haider vanished Friday and Ahmed Raza Naseer Saturday, relatives said.

The interior ministry has said it will investigate the disappearance of Haider, a Dawn newspaper blogger known for his outspoken views on enforced disappearances in the south-western province of Balochistan, but made no reference to the others.

All four were active on social media groups promoting leftist, secular views, often against the military or conservative state.

Pakistan is routinely ranked among the world's most dangerous for journalists, and reporting critical of the military is considered a major red flag, with journalists at times detained, beaten and even killed.

"The state has controlled TV and now they're focusing on digital spaces," said Raza Rumi, a writer and analyst who left Pakistan in 2014 after he was attacked by gunmen who shot his driver dead.

A security source denied intelligence services were involved in the disappearances. Naseer, who suffers from polio, was taken from his familiy's shop in central Punjab province, his brother Tahir told AFP Sunday.

Hours after Haider was due home Friday evening; his wife received a text message from his phone saying he was leaving his car on the Islamabad expressway, his brother Faizan told AFP.

Police later found the car and registered a missing persons report. Faizan said his brother had not received any specific threats.

Waqas Goraya, who is usually a resident of the Netherlands, was picked up on January 4, as was Aasim Saeed, said Shahzad Ahmed, head of cyber security NGO Bytes for All.

"None of these activists have been brought to any court of law or levelled with any charges. Their status disappearance is very worrying not only for the families, but also for netizens and larger social media users in the country," Ahmad said.

Tags: pakistan media, journalists, missing
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

All account holders to submit PAN details to banks before Feb 28

2

Washington Post under fire for using wrong gender symbol

3

US: Plane dumps poop on woman's car

4

Zombie apocalypse will destroy world population: study

5

After proposal at waterfall, couple drops ring in river

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham