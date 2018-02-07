The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

World, Asia

Two dead, over 200 injured in 6.4-magnitude quake in Taiwan

AFP
Published : Feb 7, 2018, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2018, 8:25 am IST

A hotel and an apartment block were the worst hit by the quake in the port city of Hualien, according to the national fire agency.

The worst-hit Marshal Hotel partly crumpled into the ground, leaving it slanting on its side, as rescuers on cranes attempted to free people from its upper floors. (Photo: ANI)
 The worst-hit Marshal Hotel partly crumpled into the ground, leaving it slanting on its side, as rescuers on cranes attempted to free people from its upper floors. (Photo: ANI)

Taipei: A 6.4-magnitude quake on the east coast of Taiwan has left two dead and more than 200 injured, the government said, after buildings crumbled and trapped people inside.

A hotel and an apartment block were the worst hit by the quake in the port city of Hualien, according to the national fire agency.

Five more buildings including a hospital have also been damaged with roads strewn with rubble, cracks along highways and damaged buildings tilted at angles.

The worst-hit Marshal Hotel partly crumpled into the ground, leaving it slanting on its side, as rescuers on cranes attempted to free people from its upper floors.

"It's the biggest quake I've experienced in Hualien in more than 10 years," resident Blue Hsu said, who added that his home shook violently.

Describing the scene at the hotel, Hsu said its bottom storeys had been crushed.

"The lower floors sunk into the ground and I saw panicked tourists being rescued from the hotel," he said.

Hualien is one of Taiwan's most popular tourist hubs as it lies on the picturesque east coast rail line and is near to popular Taroko Gorge.

Facebook user Sun Chen-hsiang, who was livestreaming the scene at the hotel from a distance, told how the building next to his home had also collapsed.

"All the people watching this livestream, please get yourself to a safe place and don't stay home," he said.

Another resident told AFP how an apartment block near his flat had also partially collapsed.

"I saw the first floor sink into the ground. Then it sunk and tilted further and the fourth floor became the first floor," said Lu Chih-son, 35, adding he saw 20 people rescued from the building.

"My family were unhurt, but a neighbour was injured in the head and is bleeding. We dare not go back home now. There are many aftershocks and we are worried the house is damaged."

There had been at least 15 aftershocks following the quake, Taiwan's weather bureau said.

Quake anniversary

Officials from Hualien fire department said 149 people had been rescued from damaged buildings.

Authorities said some people remained trapped but were unable to give an overall figure.

Rescuers from around the island were preparing to help, Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen said on her Facebook page, promising rapid disaster relief.

The quake hit at 23:50 pm (1550 GMT) around 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It follows almost 100 smaller tremors to have hit the area in the last three days and comes exactly two years since a quake of the same magnitude struck the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan, killing more than 100 people.

Most of the deaths from the February 2016 earthquake were from the 16-storey Wei-kuan apartment complex, which toppled on its side with many of its residents buried in the rubble.

It was the only high-rise in Tainan to crumble completely in the quake, which came two days before Lunar New Year, when many people would have been visiting relatives for the biggest celebration of the Chinese calendar. 

The safety of the building was called into question immediately after the disaster, when metal cans and foam were found to have been used as fillers in the concrete and residents said there had been cracks in the structure.

Five people were found guilty and sentenced to five years imprisonment over the disaster, including the developer and two architects, with prosecutors saying they "cut corners" that affected the building's structural integrity.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The island's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6 magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.

Tags: taiwan earthquake, hualien, united states geological survey
Location: Taiwan, Taipei, Taipei

MOST POPULAR

1

Spacex 'Starman' at wheel of sports car flying on new rocket

2

First modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes, shows DNA

3

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

4

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

5

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham