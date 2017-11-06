The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:47 PM IST

World, Asia

Rare bomb threats collide with Trump’s visit; Japan on alert

AFP
Published : Nov 6, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2017, 1:35 pm IST

Bomb threats are extremely uncommon in Japan. No explosives were found and no arrests so far.

US President Donald Trump held talks in Tokyo, kicking off an Asia tour under heavy security, police said Monday. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump held talks in Tokyo, kicking off an Asia tour under heavy security, police said Monday. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: Japan was hit by a rare string of bomb threats as US President Donald Trump held talks in Tokyo, kicking off an Asia tour under heavy security, police said Monday.

Bomb threats are extremely uncommon in Japan. No explosives were found and no arrests were made in any of the cases, which took place far away from the capital.

In the western Shiga prefecture, a ferry company received a call from a man who "claimed to have set up a bomb inside a sightseeing ship that would explode in an hour," a police spokesman said.

Police located the threatened ship and conducted a thorough search but were unable to find any explosives.

Read: Trump in Japan to meet Shinzo Abe, vows to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

"A total of 290 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated," the spokesman said, adding that police were hunting for the man who made the call.

A ferry company in Hiroshima received a similar call and was told that a bomb would explode on one of its ships in an hour.

Ferry operations were temporarily suspended between the prefecture's shore to Itsukushima, where tourists flock to a Shinto shrine famous for its "floating" gate.

A department store in Osaka also received a threat but police found no explosives.

In Kyoto, a train operator received an anonymous tip, saying a bomb would explode in one hour at Sanjo Station, which is close to tourist destinations, according to Jiji Press. The train company closed the station temporarily, affecting 8,000 people.

Tags: donald trump, shinzo abe, five nation asia trip, bomb threats
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

Clash: SRK's film, Ranveer's Temper remake, Sushant's Kedarnath book same release date

2

Commonwealth Shooting Championships: Silver, bronze for India on day six

3

Now, a nude restaurant in Paris

4

Trump a blowhard says Bush Sr, who voted for Hillary Clinton

5

American journalist arrested, charged for trying to ‘overthrow’ President Mugabe

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham