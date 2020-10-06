Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  World   Asia  06 Oct 2020  India, US, Australia, Japan to discuss China's growing power in Quad talks
World, Asia

India, US, Australia, Japan to discuss China's growing power in Quad talks

AP
Published : Oct 6, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2020, 10:42 am IST

The talks follow recent tensions between China and India over the border issue as well as Australia's deteriorating ties with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (PTI FIle)
  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (PTI FIle)

Tokyo: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, said they will lead a regional initiative called "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" aimed at countering China's growing assertiveness, a main issue they will discuss on Tuesday with the top envoys from Australia and India.

The first in-person talks among the foreign ministers since the coronavirus pandemic began also brings together Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

 

Motegi, opening his working lunch with Pompeo ahead of the so-called Quad talks, said, "I hope Japan and the US will lead the international society to achieve the Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

He also said the Japan-US alliance continues to be "the cornerstone of peace and stability in the region" under new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who took office on September 16, vowing to carry on his predecessor Shinzo Abe's hawkish security and diplomatic stance.

Pompeo welcomed Suga's recent description of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific as the foundation of regional peace and stability and that "I could not agree him more."

On his way to Tokyo, Pompeo told reporters that the four countries hope to have some "significant achievements" at the meeting, but did not elaborate.

 

Japanese officials say they will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative for greater security and economic cooperation that Japan and the US have been pushing to bring together "like-minded" countries that share concerns about China's growing assertiveness and influence.

The talks come weeks ahead of the US presidential election and amid tensions between the US and China over the virus, trade, technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights.

Pompeo is attending the Quad meeting, though he cancelled subsequent planned visits to South Korea and Mongolia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19. The president was released on Monday and returned to the White House.

 

The talks follow a recent flareup in tensions between China and India over their border issue. Relations between Australia and China have also deteriorated in recent months.

Japan, meanwhile, is concerned about China's claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Japan also considers China's growing military activity to be a security threat. Japan's annual defence policy paper in July accused China of unilaterally changing the status quo in the South China Sea, where it has built and militarised manmade islands and is assertively pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea's key fisheries and waterways.

 

Suga, who had been chief Cabinet secretary under Abe, will make his in-person diplomatic debut as prime minister when he meets the Quad ministers. He will also hold separate talks with Pompeo on deepening the Japan-US alliance and the FOIP.

"The world is possibly becoming even more unpredictable and uncontrollable due to heightening selfish nationalism and growing tension between the US and China," Suga told Japanese media on Monday.

He said he will pursue diplomacy that is based on the Japan-US alliance as a cornerstone and "strategically promote the FOIP," while establishing stable relations with neighbours including China and Russia.

 

He said he also plans to promote the FOIP during a planned visit to Southeast Asia later this month.

Japan sees the FOIP as crucial to have access to sea lanes all the way to Middle East, a key source of oil for the resource-poor island nation.

Suga has little experience in diplomacy. Balancing between the US, Japan's main security ally, and China, its top trading partner, will be tough, analysts say.

Japan hopes to regularize the Quad foreign ministers' talks and broaden their cooperation with other countries. But each Quad member has its own political stance toward China and it would be difficult to agree on concrete steps even though they share the perception of China as a common threat, analysts say.

 

Tags: quad talks, india china faceoff, us-china issues, s jaishankar, mike pompeo

Latest From World

People's Liberation Army soldiers march to their barracks opposite the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AFP File)

Taiwan says military under pressure from China as missions mount

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds an electric vehicle charging cable during a visit to the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London, Monday Oct. 5, 2020. They visited the startup company to promote the company's plan to create 1,000 new technology jobs across sites in London, Brighton, Warwick and Leicester, and a new tech hub in Manchester. (AP)

Build back greener: UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP)

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

A view of tanks which Azeri army officials said were seized during the ongoing fighting with Armenia over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the town of Beylagan on October 5, 2020. (AFP)

Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham