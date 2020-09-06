Sunday, Sep 06, 2020 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

166th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,114,047

89,237

Recovered

3,180,862

73,155

Deaths

70,696

1,038

Maharashtra88386263657426276 Andhra Pradesh4873313821044347 Tamil Nadu4576973983667751 Karnataka3893322832926298 Uttar Pradesh2597651969593843 Delhi1881931637854538 West Bengal1777011508013510 Bihar145861128376750 Telangana138395104603877 Assam12122592718345 Odisha12022190331591 Gujarat101695824983076 Rajasthan88515719901116 Kerala8210560444327 Haryana7198357171759 Madhya Pradesh70244532571513 Punjab60013425431739 Jharkhand4803932403447 Jammu and Kashmir4099031435755 Chhatisgarh4063419608337 Uttarakhand2301115547312 Goa1986314747220 Puducherry1617210674280 Tripura145248483136 Himachal Pradesh6830492049 Manipur6699489935 Chandigarh5268243168 Arunachal Pradesh477528858 Nagaland410730588 Meghalaya2734116214 Sikkim184312255 Mizoram10625890
  World   Asia  06 Sep 2020  Typhoon Haishen unleashes rain, strong winds in south Japan
World, Asia

Typhoon Haishen unleashes rain, strong winds in south Japan

AP
Published : Sep 6, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2020, 9:37 am IST

Haishen is not only powerful equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane but also large in its reach in areas affected

Waves batter the coastline as Typhoon Haishen approaches in Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture on September 5, 2020. (AFP)
  Waves batter the coastline as Typhoon Haishen approaches in Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture on September 5, 2020. (AFP)

Tokyo: The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

Weather officials warned that rainfall from what could be a record storm would be as fierce as a bucket of water poured over your head. Warnings have been issued, days in advance, for people to be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.

 

Several rivers on the main southwestern island of Kyushu were at risk of overflowing, officials said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Haishen, which means 'sea god' in Chinese, was packing sustained winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour as it battered Okinawa and the southern Kyushu island of Amami Oshima early Sunday.

Alerts for strong winds, waves, high tides, rainfall and lightning were issued for Amami Oshima alongside evacuation orders.

Haishen was not only powerful equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane but also large in its reach in areas affected, according to the agency. Haishen's course is similar to Typhoon Maysak that lashed southern Japan last week, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.

 

A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people were rescued, and one body recovered. The search has been halted because of Haishen.

Haishen's projected course has it hitting the Korean Peninsula later in the week.

Tags: typhoon haishen, japan typhoon, typhoon maysak, landfall rain

Latest From World

Activist Tam Tak-chi walks with a black banner towards the Chinese Liaison office after an annual protest march on China's national day, in Hong Kong. - Tak-chi was arrested by Hong Kong's new national security police unit on September 6, 2020 for

Hong Kong opposition activist arrested for 'seditious words' before rally

A Texas boat parade in support of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign ran into trouble on Saturday, as multiple vessels took on water or sank. (Photo: Twitter/@mmpadellan)

Vessels in distress, sink at pro-Trump boat parade in Texas

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, center left, opposition candidate Ilya Yashin, center right, candidate Ivan Zhdanov, right, and opposition candidate Alexei Minyalo walk during a protest in Moscow, Russia. They work with the organization of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Berlin hospital after suffering what German authorities say was a poisoning with a chemical nerve agent while traveling in Siberia on Aug. 20. (AP)

German foreign minister threatens sanctions over Navalny poisoning

A woman takes a walk in Melbourne on September 6, 2020 as the state announced an extension to its strict lockdown law while it battles fresh outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

Melbourne will remain in lockdown until at least October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham