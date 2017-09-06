The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017

World, Asia

PM Modi calls for coordinated action to fight terrorism

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 2:13 am IST

Mr Modi also assured India’s partnership with fellow developing countries, while pursuing its own aspirations for growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed on his arrival at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport in Myanmar. (Photo: PTI )
Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for an organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, as he suggested 10 commitments through which Brics could drive global transformation.

Speaking at the “Brics Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue”, organised by China on sidelines of Brics Summit as an outreach exercise, Mr Modi also assured India’s partnership with fellow developing countries, while pursuing its own aspirations for growth.

“Whatever we do, will impact the world substantially. So, it is our solemn duty to make a better world — brick by brick, or, through Brics...,” Modi said. “I had spoken about the Brics driving the global transformation in the next ten years for it to be a golden decade. I suggest that this can be brought about with our proactive approach, policies and action,” he said.

Apart from Mr Modi, leaders of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and five guest countries — Egypt, Tajikistan, Thail-and, Mexico and Kenya —attended the dialogue.

Describing these countries as “close and valued” partners of India, Mr Modi said he was pleased to exchange perspectives with them on the shared priority of achieving comprehensive sustainable development and thanked President Xi Jinping for bringing the countries together.

