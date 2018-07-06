The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Varane hewader puts France in front at half-time
 
World, Asia

Indian-origin woman jailed for role in US Navy's largest fraud conspiracy

PTI
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 7:13 pm IST

Gursharan had received more than SGD 130,000 in bribes from Leonard Glenn Francis in exchange for sensitive US Navy information.

Sentencing her to jail term of two years and nine months for three charges of corruption and one for dealing with benefits of criminal conduct, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said that there was
 Sentencing her to jail term of two years and nine months for three charges of corruption and one for dealing with benefits of criminal conduct, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said that there was "flagrant abuse of trust and authority" by Gursharan. (Representational Image)

Singapore: A 57-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean woman was on July 6 jailed up to three years for her role in the largest and most extensive bribery and fraud conspiracy in the history of the United States Navy, according to media reports.

Gursharan Kaur Sharon Rachael, a former lead contract specialist with the US Navy and based in Singapore, had the responsibility of managing ship husbanding contracts worth millions of dollar, with duties such as drafting contract requirements, including negotiating and evaluating bids.

Gursharan, had received more than SGD 130,000 in bribes from Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian CEO of maritime services company Glenn Defense Marine (Asia) (GDMA), in exchange for sensitive US Navy information, Channel News Asia reported.

Sentencing her to jail term of two years and nine months for three charges of corruption and one for dealing with benefits of criminal conduct, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said that there was "flagrant abuse of trust and authority" by Gursharan.

He further said that there was also "a high level of premeditation", with steps taken to avoid detection, a sustained period of offending of seven years and a "high amount of gratification" by the accused.

The Judge also ordered that the SGD 130,278.34 be surrendered by Gursharan to Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Between 2006 and 2013, Gursharan disclosed non-public information from the US Navy to Francis, which helped GDMA clinch 11 contracts worth a total of about USD 48 million, out of 14 contracts that the company bid for, according to the investigations by the CPIB.

Gursharan provided sensitive information pertaining to pricing strategies, price information of GDMA's competitors and questions that the contracts review board had posed to GDMA's competitors.

The fraud was uncovered after GDMA became the focus of investigations in the US in 2012.

Gursharan was charged more than two years ago for the corruption cases.

The bribe she received from Francis included SGD 100,000 in cash for a condominium apartment down payment and a prudential policy apart from more than SGD 30,000 worth of stays in luxury hotels like Ritz-Carlton in Bali and Dubai, as well as the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta.

The scandal has also resulted in the arrest and conviction of several navy officials in the US.

Gursharan's lawyer Suresh Damodara pleaded for minimal punishment of her client, citing her illness. However, the Judge pointed out that Gursharan was not terminally ill currently and would be provided medical care while incarcerated.

Francis, the CEO of GDMA also nicknamed Fat Leonard, is in custody in the US and faces a maximum custodial term of 25 years for defrauding the navy of more than USD 35 million.

Twelve US Navy officials pleaded guilty in the US, while the highest-ranking official involved, Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau, was sentenced to 18 months' jail for making false statements to investigators.

Tags: indian-origin woman, us navy, fraud case
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

2

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

3

Julius Caesar’s ‘crazy bulge’ revealed after cool 3D reconstruction

4

3 poachers get eaten by lions after breaking into nature reserve to slaughter rhinos

5

Working it out together: Priyanka Chopra goes cycling with Nick Jonas’ family

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham