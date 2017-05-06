The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

World, Asia

Pak summons Indian envoy over rejection of medical visas to its nationals

PTI
Published : May 6, 2017, 6:28 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 6:24 pm IST

'India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas,' an official was quoted as saying by the Geo News.

India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over non-issuance of medical visas to Pakistani nationals seeking treatment in India, Pakistani media reports said on Saturday.

According to Geo News, thousands of Pakistanis seeking treatment for liver and heart-related ailments at major hospitals in New Delhi, Chennai and other Indian cities have been affected due to non-issuance of medical visas.

"India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas," an official was quoted as saying by the channel.

Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale and expressed concern over the issue, it said.

However, there was no official confirmation.

Dunya TV also reported that "India is making several changes in the rules to make the visa process more complicated while no visa has been granted to any Pakistani citizen during the last two months."

"Islamabad has expressed reservation over the move that will affect thousands of Pakistanis travelling to India for health reasons," it reported.

India has decided to put all bilateral engagements with Pakistan on hold after Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court on spying charges.

Tensions have also escalated between the two nations after two Indian security force personnel were killed and mutilated in unprovoked firing by Pakistan on May 1 in Kashmir.

Last week, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of the two security force personnel.

Tags: gautam bambawale, kulbhushan jadhav, medical visas, pakistani nationals
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

This photo of a girl with a really 'long' hand is going viral

2

Archaeologists discover remains of ancient city ruins in China

3

Kajol ignores Malaika at common friend’s party; is Karan to be blamed?

4

Katrina Kaif visits cosmetologist; is it the heat or something else?

5

Android Nougat development bids goodbye

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham