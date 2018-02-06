The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

World, Asia

Rajiv, Benazir were ready to resolve Kashmir issue amicably: Zardari

PTI
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 5:55 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 5:56 pm IST

Zardari also revealed that Pervez Musharraf had come up with a plan on Kashmir issue but other generals could not agree to it.

'I have a copy of that secret plan of Musharraf on Kashmir. When Musharraf presented that plan before other generals left the room,' Zardari said. (Photo: AFP)
 'I have a copy of that secret plan of Musharraf on Kashmir. When Musharraf presented that plan before other generals left the room,' Zardari said. (Photo: AFP)

Lahore: Rajiv Gandhi and Benazir Bhutto were ready to resolve the Kashmir issue amicably but the Indian leader was assassinated during the election campaign, Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed.

Zardari also revealed that former dictator Gen (retd.) Pervez Musharraf had come up with a plan on Kashmir issue but other generals could not agree to it.

"BB (Benazir Bhutto) sahiba had spoken to Rajiv Gandhi in 1990 who agreed to resolve the Kashmir issue amicably. Rajiv told Benazir that during the last 10 years no one including Gen Zia from Pakistan spoke with us on this issue," Zardari said at a Kashmir rally here last evening.

"He (Rajiv) admitted that Kashmir was an important issue and should be resolved. Rajiv said he would take up this issue with Pakistan after coming to power but he was assassinated (in 1991)," the former president added.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated while campaigning for the Congress party candidate in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman further said that no other government except PPP took up this issue with India.

After Benazir, it was PPP's previous government (2008-13) that had taken up the Kashmir issue with the then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Zardari said Musharraf's (India friendly) plan on the Kashmir issue was rejected by other generals.

"I have a copy of that secret plan of Musharraf on Kashmir. When Musharraf presented that plan before other generals left the room," he said.

He said ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif cannot talk on the Kashmir issue even in his Muzaffarabad (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) rally as he is a friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A friend of Modi cannot talk on Kashmir. Sharif was rightly ousted from the prime minister house for betraying Kashmiris," he said.

Tags: benazir bhutto, asif ali zardari, rajiv gandhi, pervez musharraf
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

2

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

3

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

4

There is a new ice-cream flavour in town, and it contains cheetos

5

Raid trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saurabh Shukla's face off is highlight of intriguing drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay is excited about his next social drama ‘PadMan’. The actor was in Delhi to promote his film along with Arunachalam Muruganantham. His wife and producer Twinkle Khanna, co-star Radhika Apte were also present at the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar, Arunachalam Muruganantham promote 'PadMan' in Delhi

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham