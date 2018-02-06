The Asian Age | News

Indonesian man kills neighbour for asking about 'marriage plans' repeatedly

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

Nurdin visited Aisyah, 32 in her home and strangled her to death even as she expected to give birth.

Nurdin fled the scene but was caught by authorities after being shot in the leg. He now faces life imprisonment. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Nurdin fled the scene but was caught by authorities after being shot in the leg. He now faces life imprisonment.

Indonesia: “When are you getting married?” is a question that plagues many, mostly those in the their late 20s and early 30s. However, this otherwise commonplace situation escalated unfathomably when 28-years-old Faiz Nurdin killed his pregnant neighbour over being asked too many times.

According to reports, the victim had been urging Nurdin to tie the knot without much ado and so incessantly that Nurdin went as far as to take her life, the Indonesian paper Mulut Puaka reported.  The incident took place in Kampung Pasir Jonge, Indonesia.

“The suspect revealed that the woman said, ‘Faster get married, the others are already married, why aren’t you getting married yet?’ These words offended the suspect,” a spokesperson from the police force said.

Later that day, Nurdin visited Aisyah, 32 in her home and strangled her to death even as she expected to give birth.

“The suspect then stole some money worth RM 230 and the victim’s smartphone in the room,” the police added.

Nurdin fled the scene but was caught by authorities after being shot in the leg. He now faces life imprisonment.

