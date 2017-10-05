The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

World, Asia

12 killed in suicide blast at Jhal Magsi shrine in Pakistan's Balochistan

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 8:06 pm IST

The attacker tried to enter the Dargah Fatehpur in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan and blew himself up when he was stopped by police.

The explosion took place at the shrine at a time when hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The explosion took place at the shrine at a time when hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Karachi: A suicide attacker on Thursday blew himself up at a Sufi shrine packed with devotees in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, killing at least 12 people and injuring eight others, police officials said.

The attacker tried to enter the Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan and blew himself up when he was stopped by the police, Geo TV reported.

Citing Deputy Commissioner Asadullah Kakar, the channel said at least 12 people were killed in the blast.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar confirmed it was a suicide attack. The explosion took place at the shrine at a time when hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respect.

At least two policemen were also injured in the blast. The local administration declared an emergency at hospitals in Sibbi and Dera Murad Jamali. 

Tags: suicide blast, sufi shrine, balochistan, dargah fatehpur
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

MOST POPULAR

1

Book Review ‘Buddha at Work’: How to be zen at professional places

2

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

3

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

4

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

5

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham