

Cooperation key to counter terrorism, cyber crimes, disaster situations: Modi

Published : Sep 5, 2017, 10:26 am IST
The Prime Minister said bedrock of India's development lies on 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sideline of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, on Sept 5, 2017. (Photo: AP)
Xiamen: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the bedrock of India's development agenda lies in the notion of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Addressing 'Dialogue of Emerging Market & Developing Countries' in Xiamen, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Our programmes are geared up to accomplish goals in a time bound manner."

He said India has a long tradition of partnerships with fellow developing countries, while pursuing its own aspirations for growth.

Modi said, "India's deveploment partnership projects are providing water, electricity, roads, healthcare, tele-medicine, and basic infra in dozens of countries."

The Prime Minister added that, "Our 'no strings attached' model of cooperation is driven purely by the requirements and priorities of our partner countries."

PM suggested that BRICS leadership for global transformation can be achieved through Ten Noble Commitments - creating a safer, greener, enabled, inclusive, digital, skilled, healthier, equitable, connected, harmonious worlds.

Modi also sought cooperation of BRICS nations to counter terrorism, cyber crimes and disaster situations.

"We need coordinated action and cooperation in areas such as counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management," Modi said.

He said BRICS nations should need to work together to create a greener world and mitigate the menace of climate change.

Tags: narendra modi, brics summit, xiamen event, dialogue of emerging market & developing countries
Location: China, Fujian, Amoy [Xiamen]

