The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

World, Asia

No space for war with India, says Pakistani Army

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 1:16 am IST

To document your observations based on the events that occurred after the conclusion of service is wrong, says Asif Ghafoor.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor
 Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor

Islamabad: Flexing its nuclear muscle, Pakistan’s military on Monday said that there is no space for war with India as both the countries possess nuclear arsenal, but warned that its desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

Director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor accused India of violating the 2003 ceasefire and targeting civilians and  alleged that 1,077 ceasefire violations had been carried out by the Indian Army this year.

“Our defence, our desire for peace, should not be mistaken for weakness. Pakistan wants to abide by the ceasefire agreement,” Major General Ghafoor said at a press conference.

“War happens when diplomacy fails,” he said, adding that the two sides were in touch with each other over bilateral issues but India backed out of having a dialogue.

“The Indians have to realise and understand where they want to go (in the future)… We are two nuclear powers, and there is no space for war,” he added.

Major General Ghafoor said a special hotline contact had been established between the director-generals of military operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India last week, but “India violated the ceasefire agreement after May 29”.

“If India fires the first bullet and no harm is incurred, we will not respond. If India fires the second bullet, then we will give a befitting response,” he warned.

On the revelations of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Asad Durrani, Major General Ghafoor said that the former had retired from the service due to political reasons and had penned his observations.

“To document your observations based on the events that occurred after the conclusion of service is wrong,” he added.

Major General Ghafoor said that Lt. General (retired) Durrani did not obtain a “no objection certificate” from the Army before publishing a controversial book along with former RAW chief A.S. Dulat.

Lt. General Durrani’s name has been put on the no-fly list and Pakistan Army has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate his claims in the book — The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace.

The book sparked controversy in Pakistan and there were accusations of treachery against the former spy chief because of his candid views on various matters of regional and global concern.

Various political parties voiced their reservations over it, with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif demanding an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee over the issue.

The book throws light on the perspectives, assumptions and observations of the two spymasters on Kashmir; Hafiz Saeed and 26/11; Kulbhushan Jadhav; surgical strikes; the deal for Osama bin Laden; how the US and Russia feature in the India-Pakistan relationship; and how terror undermines the two countries’ attempts at talks.

In the book, Lt. General Durrani makes an assessment that “the ISI probably learnt about” Osama bin Laden and “he was handed over to the US according to a mutually agreed process”. Mr Dulat maintains that the assessment from the Indian side “is the same. That he was handed over by Pakistan”.   

Tags: ceasefire violations, indian army, pakistani army
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

2

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

3

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

4

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

5

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham