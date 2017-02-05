The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 05, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

World, Asia

Hafiz Saeed’s JuD rebrands with J&K connection

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 1:28 am IST

The White House maintained Pakistan would itself have to decide which way it wanted to go.

Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)
 Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Days after JuD was put on Pakistan’s terror watchlist and its chief Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest, the organisation has reemerged with a new name — Tehrik-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir (movement for Kashmir’s freedom).

The action against the JuD chief and his organisation came after US President Donald Trump reportedly issued a warning to Pakistan that Washington could slam sanctions on Pakistan if JuD continued to work freely. The US had also announced a $10 million bounty on Hafiz Saeed in 2012 for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 164 people.

Recently, Mr Trump banned visas for seven Muslim countries in a bid to stop “terrorists” from entering the US. The White House maintained Pakistan would itself have to decide which way it wanted to go.

Tags: hafiz saeed, donald trump, terrorists
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

2

China: 14-year-old girl thrown off joyride, dies

3

US: Twitter goes to war over Trump’s ‘dress like women’ remark

4

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

5

'Got to watch what I say, I’m here on a Visa': Priyanka takes dig at Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham