The Asian Age

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017

World, Asia

Pak PM Sharif calls Burhan Wani a ‘charismatic leader’, provokes India

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 6:43 pm IST

The Pakistan Prime Minister has once again praised the Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani, calling him a ‘charismatic leader’.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Needling India, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday again praised Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani calling him a "vibrant and charismatic leader".

Sharif, while addressing an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir here, called for an end to the "continued suffering" of generations in Kashmir.

Sharif was quoted as saying, the world needs to tell India that "enough is enough" with regard to its policy towards Kashmir.

Referring to Burhan Wani as a "vibrant and charismatic leader", he said that his "martyrdom has become a rallying point for the freedom loving people".

He claimed that "a promise was made to Kashmir 70 years ago, not only by Pakistan and the United Nations, but also by India to recognise the people's right to self-determination".

The Prime Minister also spoke about the efforts made to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people at the international fora and told the conference that Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the people in the region.

While addressing a joint session of Parliament in October last year, Sharif had praised Wani, drawing a strong reaction from India, which said this shows Pakistan's attachment to terrorism.

He had also praised the militant during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 21, describing him as a "young leader".

India had strongly criticised Sharif's speech at the UN, describing it as an act of "self-incrimination" by Pakistan.

Tags: nawaz sharif, burhan wani
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

