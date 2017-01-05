The Asian Age | News

China denies double standards, justifies stand on Azhar

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 4:01 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 4:01 pm IST

Stating that the country has adopted a just and objective view, the spokesperson said a final decision has not been taken yet.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
Beijing: China on Thursday dismissed India’s allegations of double standards as "untrue" claiming that it had adopted a "just, objective and professional" attitude in deciding to block its bid to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

"With regard to the listing matter of the Security Council 1267 Committee, the so-called double standards adopted by China on this relevant issue are not true. We take action based on solid evidence. That is the standard upheld by us," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Responding to remarks made by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on the issue during the press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Geng said, "We have taken a responsible and constructive part in relevant discussion in a professional and objective way".

Stating that relevant members differed on the issue, Geng said ”The purpose of China to put forward technical hold on that issue is to create enough time for the committee and relevant parties to consult with each other on the relevant issue.”

Akbar on Wednesday had said, "We really do expect China to hear the voice of the world, not just the voice of India on terrorism."

Referring to Pakistan's support to terror, India also hoped that as a "responsible and a mature" nation, China will understand the "double standards" and "simply self-defeating and suicidal" approach of Islamabad to terrorism.

China was the only country among the 15-member 1267 Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council, which objected to India's application to list Azhar who is accused of masterminding the Pathankot terror attack.

China had put two technical holds on India's move – first for six months followed by a second one for a period of three months ending Dec 31 – after which India has to file a fresh application to get the Pakistan-based Azhar listed as a terrorist by the UN.

When pointed out that China was the only member to have objected, Geng said "relevant attitude and action of China comply with the resolution of the UNSC and rules of procedure of the committee."

"China has taken a very objective, just and professional attitude on that. Until now, the Committee is yet to come to an agreement on this issue and we would like stay in communication and coordination with all relevant parties including India on this," he said.

The issue remained unresolved even after the two countries have held several rounds of talks on this issue. Elaborating on China's position, Geng said, "It is regrettable that an agreement is yet to be made. Relevant actions taken by China are to safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the committee".

At the same time he also said, "I also want to stress that both China and India are victims of terrorism. We have the same purpose and share the same goal on the issue of counter terrorism and we hope to enhance cooperation and communication with the Indian side to uphold peace and security of the region."

On the comments by Minister of State for External Affairs, General (rtd) V K Singh that India's engagement with China under close developmental partnership continues to expand despite differences, Geng said Beijing too wants to develop strategic partnership of co-operation with India.

"With regard to bilateral relationship with India, we all know that both China and India are major developing countries and emerging markets in the world," he said.

He added, "To build more closely knit relationship for development serves the fundamental interest of the two countries and it is also conducive to the stability of the region. We are also willing to develop strategic partnership of co-operation with India. This position remains unchanged."

