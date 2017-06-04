The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

World, Asia

He didn't respect relations: Pak wife kills husband for raping daughter-in-law

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 7:49 pm IST

Begum Bibi said, she decided to kill Gulbar Khan when he refused to give up his evil practice of raping their daughter-in-law.

According to the police, Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance. (Photo: File/Representational)
 According to the police, Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance. (Photo: File/Representational)

Peshawar:  In what the Pakistan local media described as a ‘rare incident of honour killing', a man was shot dead by his wife for allegedly raping their daughter-in-law.

According to the police, Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance.

Begum Bibi, who lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla village, said she killed Gulbar Khan because ‘he didn't respect family and relations’.

The woman claimed that Khan had been repeatedly assaulting their daughter-in-law for the past three months while their son was away, The Express Tribune reported.

The rape victim's husband, a Frontier Corps soldier, said he knew his wife's ordeal "but due to parental respect, I couldn't kill him, but informed my mother that I will leave home after my return from training," the report said.

Begum said that Khan, in the absence of their son, forced his wife into an ‘illicit relationship’ and the practice continued for three months, the report added.

"I decided to kill him when he refused to give up his evil practice," Begum said.

Police on Saturday produced Begum, her daughter-in-law and son before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Tags: rape, illicit relationship, murder
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham