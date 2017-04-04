The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

World, Asia

Kyrgyz suicide bomber behind Russia metro attack, says Kyrgyzstan

AFP
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 12:50 pm IST

A Kyrgyzstan security services spokesperson said that the attacker could have acquired Russian nationality.

The explosion at the Sennaya Ploshchad station killed 11 people and injured dozens more. (Photo: AP)
  The explosion at the Sennaya Ploshchad station killed 11 people and injured dozens more. (Photo: AP)

Bishkek: A suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan was behind the explosion that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in the Saint Petersburg metro, security services in the Central Asian country said on Tuesday.

"The suicide bomber in the Saint Petersburg metro was a Kyrgyz national Akbarjon Djalilov... born in 1995," said a spokesman for the country's security services.

"It is probable that he acquired Russian nationality," he said. Russia's Investigative Committee said it was probing an "act of terror" over the blast that rocked the metro in the country's second city on Monday afternoon, but added it would look into all other possible causes of the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, which comes after the Islamic State group called for attacks on Russia in retribution for its military intervention in Syria against the jihadists.

At least 7,000 nationals from former Soviet countries, including 2,900 Russians, have joined jihadist groups in Iraq and Syria, mostly IS, according to Russia's FSB intelligence service.

Tags: russia metro attack, suicide bombing, saint petersburg metro
Location: Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek shaary, Bishkek

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for 1 rupee

2

IPL is our first class domestic tournament, says Ravi Shastri

3

US: 20-yr-old student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest

4

German airliner grounded 10 days after rat boards in Florida

5

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham