↑ Grab this Headline Animator

China’s top Buddhist monk accused of sexual assault, temple denies claims

Published : Aug 3, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Xuecheng is member of top political advisory body and head of govt-affiliated Buddhist Association of China.

It is the latest case of high-profile individuals being accused of sexual misconduct in China.  (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 It is the latest case of high-profile individuals being accused of sexual misconduct in China.  (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Beijing: China’s highest ranking Buddhist monk who is government’s political advisor has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting nuns at a monastery in Beijing. 

According to a report, Xuecheng, abbot of Longquam temple in Beijing has denied all the allegations of harassment and assaulting in the garb of religious teachings. 

Xuecheng is a member of Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference which is the top political advisory body and the head of the government-affiliated Buddhist Association of China.

Xianjia and Zianqi, two monks of Longquam temple submitted a report to public security department (police) stating that Xuecheng ‘sexually harassed several nuns, including sending illicit messages to them and forcing them to have sexual relations with him’.

According to the report by the monks alleged that Zuencheng manipulated his disciples. The report was leaked online on Wednesday.

The two monks started investigating after a nun showed them Xuecheng’s texts with sexual content. Investigations began into the case when the two monks submitted their report. 

According to Global Times, the temple said the two monks have ‘forged materials, distorted facts and spread false information’ that has misled the public. 

Global Times when contacted experts from public scrutiny ministry to confirm about the messages, it stated that the messages showed Xuecheng tempted, threatened at least six nuns to have sex with him, out of which four capitulated to his requests. 

It is the latest case of high-profile individuals being accused of sexual misconduct in China. 

