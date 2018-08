Officials issued a warning that the toll may rise.

'We have 20 people killed and around 50 others were wounded,' General Raz Mohammad Mandozai, provincial police chief of Paktia province, near the Pakistan border, told AFP. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Khost: At least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a suicide attack on a Shiite mosque in eastern Afghanistan today, officials said, warning that the toll could rise.

"We have 20 people killed and around 50 others were wounded," General Raz Mohammad Mandozai, provincial police chief of Paktia province, near the Pakistan border, told AFP.