Pak has made immense sacrifices in its war against terrorism: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday, vowed to eliminate terrorists without any "discrimination" and said action against them would continue until the "set targets" are achieved.

Sharif chaired a high-level security meeting at the Prime Minister's House where participants reviewed the military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad', which translates roughly to 'elimination of discord', and unanimously resolved to continue their action against terrorists.

"Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in its war against terrorism. We are fully determined to remain steadfast in our commitment and duty to undertake all steps for eliminating terrorists without any discrimination of geographic region, colour or sect," Sharif said.

The participants agreed to continue the offensive against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations with the fullest might of the state, and get rid of the irritants in the country's collective objective of ensuring a secured, peaceful and stable Pakistan.

They unanimously resolved that action would continue till the country achieved the "set targets" on combating terrorism. They further reiterated that national unity and support are indispensable for successful implementation of the anti-terror strategy.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Lt General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar.

Last month, Pakistan security forces killed at least 100 militants in a nationwide crackdown after an Islamic State suicide bombing at a crowded Sufi shrine in Sindh province claimed 80 lives and injured nearly 250.