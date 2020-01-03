Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

'Avoid unilateral actions, use of force': Pakistan miffed with US over action on Iran

ANI
The strike has escalated tensions between the US and Iran, with Tehran vowing to take a 'vigorous revenge' for the killing.

A statement by Pakistan Foreign Office said that Islamabad has viewed the recent development in the Middle East with 'deep concerns', which, it said, "seriously threaten peace and stability in the region." (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Miffed with United States over its airstrike that killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani, Pakistan on Friday said it is important for the countries to avoid 'unilateral actions' and 'use of force' and adhere to the fundamental principles of the UN charter.

A statement by Pakistan Foreign Office said that Islamabad has viewed the recent development in the Middle East with 'deep concerns', which, it said, "seriously threaten peace and stability in the region."

"Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region," the statement read.

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to. It is also important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force," it added.

The country urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, "in accordance with UN Charter and international law."

Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others, were killed in the airstrike carried out by the United States near Baghdad's international airport.

The strike has escalated tensions between the US and Iran, with Tehran vowing to take a 'vigorous revenge' for the killing.

