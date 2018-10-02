The Asian Age | News

Two new earthquakes strike Indonesia off Sumba island: USGS

Oct 2, 2018
There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

Quake-tsunami survivors salvage useable items from the debris homes that were destroyed in Palu, Indonesia on Friday. (Photo: Twitter | @AFP)
Jakarta: Two quakes struck in quick succession off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday, sending people into the streets for safety.

The first quake was a shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday morning, the US Geological Survey said. It hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people. 

Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday which killed more than 800 people. 

