India is not interested in dialogue: Pak Prez

Islamabad: Pakistan President Mamnon Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan desired to resolve all disputes with India through dialogue but India was not reciprocating.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament at the start of the new Parliamentary Year, Mr Hussain said the situation had instead been “exacerbated by India.”

He alleged India was promoting subversive acts of espionage and disruption, as was “evident” from the arrest and confessional statement of an ‘Indian spy.’

The President reiterated Pakistan’s stance of political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

He termed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

Mr Mamnon Hussain also described India as the biggest hurdle in establishing peace and stability in the region and said holding of the plebiscite under the United Nations was the only solution to Kashmir dispute. “Our Kashmiri brothers, sisters, sons and daughters are protesting for their fundamental right of freedom for which they are being subjected to worst kind of atrocities,” the President said.

He condemned India for its “acts of aggression” on the Line of Control (LoC) leading to huge loss of lives and property.

The President during his address spoke at length about the country’s foreign relations. He mentioned the state of ties with China, India, Afghanistan, Central Asian States, Russia, Turkey and the Islamic world.

He recalled: “Mohammad Ali Jinnah had declared that the foreign policy of Pakistan would be based on friendship, peace and impartiality with all nations, particularly the neighbours. As declared by our leader, Pakistan would abide by the principles of moral support for the oppressed people of the world and would not harbour aggressive designs against any country.”

Mr Hussain said Pakistan’s determination in this regard was amply reflected by its exemplary role in the peace missions of the United Nations.

“For global peace, stability and progress, Pakistan invites the comity of nations, particularly our neighbours, to agree on the fundamental principle of economic cooperation which can lead to ending of regional tensions,” he said.

He described Pakistan’s relations with China as “exemplary” and said, “Both are consistently enhancing their bilateral cooperation in all walks of life. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would enhance prosperity of both countries and also of other countries of the region,” he added.