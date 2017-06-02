The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:46 AM IST

World, Asia

India is not interested in dialogue: Pak Prez

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 12:26 am IST

The President reiterated Pakistan’s stance of political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

Mamnoon Hussain
 Mamnoon Hussain

Islamabad: Pakistan President Mamnon Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan desired to resolve all disputes with India through dialogue but India was not reciprocating.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament at the start of the new Parliamentary Year, Mr Hussain said the situation had instead been “exacerbated by India.”

He alleged India was promoting subversive acts of espionage and disruption, as was “evident” from the arrest and confessional statement of an ‘Indian spy.’

The President reiterated Pakistan’s stance of political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

He termed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

Mr Mamnon Hussain also described India as the biggest hurdle in establishing peace and stability in the region and said holding of the plebiscite under the United Nations was the only solution to Kashmir dispute. “Our Kashmiri brothers, sisters, sons and daughters are protesting for their fundamental right of freedom for which they are being subjected to worst kind of atrocities,” the President said.

He condemned India for its “acts of aggression” on the Line of Control (LoC) leading to huge loss of lives and property.

The President during his address spoke at length about the country’s foreign relations. He mentioned the state of ties with China, India, Afghanistan, Central Asian States, Russia, Turkey and the Islamic world.

He recalled: “Mohammad Ali Jinnah had declared that the foreign policy of Pakistan would be based on friendship, peace and impartiality with all nations, particularly the neighbours. As declared by our leader, Pakistan would abide by the principles of moral support for the oppressed people of the world and would not harbour aggressive designs against any country.”

Mr Hussain said Pakistan’s determination in this regard was amply reflected by its exemplary role in the peace missions of the United Nations.

“For global peace, stability and progress, Pakistan invites the comity of nations, particularly our neighbours, to agree on the fundamental principle of economic cooperation which can lead to ending of regional tensions,” he said.

He described Pakistan’s relations with China as “exemplary” and said, “Both are consistently enhancing their bilateral cooperation in all walks of life. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would enhance prosperity of both countries and also of other countries of the region,” he added.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, mamnoon hussain, line of control (loc)
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Alleged rift with Kohli to end Kumble’s future as India coach after Champions Trophy?

2

It's unfortunate but Sanghamitra is not on my mind for now: Shruti Haasan

3

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

4

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

5

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham