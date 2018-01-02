The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

World, Asia

Pak to take over assets, charities of Hafiz Saeed’s JuD

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 3:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 3:51 am IST

Sources said the decision was taken at a recent meeting on national security.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP/File)
 Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan is set to take over the assets and charities linked to Jamatud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, officials said.

These officials said the government may soon take over the JuD and its charitable arm, the Falah-e-Insaniyat (welfare of humanity) Foundation (FIF).

Sources said the decision was taken at a recent meeting on national security. Under the plan, the ambulance services of the organisations are to be taken over and their funding sources uncovered in the first phase. Sources said the Punjab provincial government will run the projects of JuD.

Muridke Markaz centre will be handed over to the government and its name will be changed as well, the sources added. The Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank will scrutinise funding, assets of both organisations, the sources said.

Washington and India blame JuD for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. Saeed has repeatedly denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks.

The December 19 document, which refers to “Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issues,” names only Saeed’s two charities and “actions to be taken” against them.

Asked about a crackdown on JuD and FIF, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who co-chaired one of the meetings on the plan, responded only generally, saying he had ordered authorities “to choke the fundraising of all proscribed outfits in Pakistan”.

Spokesmen for the JuD and FIF both said they could not comment until they receive official notifications of the government’s plans.

JuD’s network includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services. The JuD and FIF alone have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers, according to two counter-terrorism officials.

The JuD publicly disavows armed militancy inside Pakistan, but offers vocal support for the cause of rebel fighters in Indian-administered Kashmir and has called for Pakistan to retake Kashmir.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the disputed region. Washington, which has offered a $ 10 million reward for information leading to Saeed’s conviction over the Mumbai attacks, warned Islamabad of repercussions after a Pakistani court in late November released him from house arrest.

Punjab’s provincial government had put Saeed under house arrest for 10 months this year for violating anti-terrorism laws.

Tags: hafiz saeed, 2008 mumbai attacks
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are places you must visit in 2018

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last, claims psychic

3

You need this Pakistani smart helmet to stay safe on the streets

4

Xiaomi rolls out Android Oreo for Mi A1 on New Year eve

5

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham