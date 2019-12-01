Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

'Kartarpur corridor General Bajwa's brainchild': Pak railway minister

ANI
The minister said Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community.

'India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community,' Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying. (Photo: ANI)
Islamabad: Pakistan's loudmouth Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, known for his imbecile anti-India rhetorics, on Saturday claimed that Kartarpur corridor was a brainchild of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and its opening would "hit India" forever.

"India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community," Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, was formally opened for pilgrims on November 9, three days ahead of 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

Rashid, known for making mindless statements, is considered close to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Soon after New Delhi announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August, he claimed that there would be a full-blown war between India and Pakistan in the coming two months.

However, no such thing happened.

Rashid is often subject to ridicule on social media for his statements.

He became a laughing stock for his remark that his country possessed "125-250 gram atom bombs" that may hit a targeted area in India.

