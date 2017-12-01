The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

World, Asia

'Doklam is ours', China refuses to move troops during winter

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 10:50 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 10:53 am IST

The continued presence of Chinese troops near Doklam prompted India to maintain its troops there as well.

India and China resolved a 73-day tense standoff at Doklam area after the PLA stopped building a strategic road close to India's narrow Chicken Neck area connecting to North-Eastern states. (Photo: File)
 India and China resolved a 73-day tense standoff at Doklam area after the PLA stopped building a strategic road close to India's narrow Chicken Neck area connecting to North-Eastern states. (Photo: File)

Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday hinted at maintaining sizeable presence of its troops near the area of Doklam standoff during winter, asserting that the region is in Chinese territory.

India and China resolved the 73-day tense standoff on August 28 at Doklam area after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stopped building a strategic road close to India's narrow Chicken Neck area connecting to North-Eastern states. Bhutan also claims the Doklam area to be its part.

India objected to the road building by the PLA, saying that it endangered the security of the narrow corridor.

According to official accounts, both China and India in the past used to withdraw troops from the advanced regions of that area during the winter which is harsh.

"Donglong (Doklam) is Chinese territory," Col Wu Qian, spokesman of the Chinese ministry of defence said on Thursday when asked about reports that PLA continue to maintain sizeable number of troops close to the Doklam standoff area and doing away with the practice of vacating the place during winter.

"Based on this principle we will decide on the deployment of troops on our own," he said without elaborating.

The continued presence of Chinese troops near Yatung close to Doklam reportedly prompted India too to maintain its troop's presence there.

While it is not clear whether the issue figured in the 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) talks between India and China here on November 17, officials said the meeting reviewed the situation in all sectors of India-China border and exchanged views on enhancing Confidence Building Measures (CBMS) and military contacts.

It was the first meeting after the Doklam standoff.

Asked whether the two sides made progress to establish hotlines between the two militaries to avert crisis like Doklam, Wu said both sides are in touch on this issue.

He, however, clarified that the hotline can't be between the two military headquarters as China no longer has a military central office after the recent reforms.

At the WMCC meeting, the two sides discussed maintaining peace and stability and border exchanges, Wu said, adding that both sides will keep in contact with each other.

Tags: indian army, doklam crisis, indo-china border standoff
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

If you wear face mask, you can potentially save millions: Delhi resident to Obama

2

Google Pixel 2 XL Review: Good software trapped in a mediocre body

3

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

4

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

5

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham