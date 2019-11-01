Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:14 AM IST

World, Asia

North Korea conducts new test of 'super-large' rocket launcher: report

AFP
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 8:24 am IST

South Korea's military said Thursday that the North had launched two short-range projectiles from South Pyongan province.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a possible US invasion. (Representational Image)
 Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a possible US invasion. (Representational Image)

Seoul: North Korea has carried out a "successful" new test of its "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system, state media said Friday -- the latest in a series of provocations by Pyongyang.

South Korea's military said Thursday that the North had launched two short-range projectiles from South Pyongan province. They each flew approximately 370 kilometres (230 miles).

It was the latest in a series of launches by the North but the first since October 2, when it fired a sea-launched missile.

If confirmed, a submarine-based missile capability would change the military balance on the Korean peninsula.

Thursday's test was conducted to "verify the security of launchers' continuous fire system," the state Korean Central News Agency reported from Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had personally supervised previous tests of the "super-large" system, "expressed satisfaction... and sent congratulations" to the team involved, KCNA said.

Nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington are currently at a standstill.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a possible US invasion.

It is demanding the easing of the measures and has repeatedly urged Washington to come forward with a new offer by the end of this year.

Kim and US President Donald Trump adopted a vaguely-worded statement on the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" at their first summit in Singapore in June last year, but little progress has since been made.

The pair met in Hanoi in February, but no deal was reached.

Trump and Kim then agreed to restart working-level talks during a brief meeting at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula in June.

The two sides met in Sweden earlier this month but Pyongyang walked away, saying it had "no desire" to negotiate unless the United States moves to end its "hostile policies."

Tags: north korea, korean peninsula, kim jong un, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul

Latest From World

(Photo: File)

No passport, no fee: Imran Khan waives 2 conditions for Kartarpur pilgrims

The hacking of a wider group of top government officials' smartphones than previously reported suggests the WhatsApp cyber intrusion could have broad political and diplomatic consequences. (Representational Image)

Govt officials across 20 nations targeted for hacking through WhatsApp: report

Rescue workers look for survivors following a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan district in Pakistan on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Gas stove-triggered inferno kills 74 train passengers in Pakistan

The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. (Photo: AFP)

Islamic State confirms death of its founder, names new leader

MOST POPULAR

1

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

2

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

3

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

4

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

5

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham