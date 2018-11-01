The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 01, 2018

World, Asia

Black box of crashed Lion Air plane found by Indonesia divers: reports

REUTERS
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 10:17 am IST

The black box was orange in colour and intact, without specifying if the item was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.

The black box was recovered from among debris in the mud on the sea floor. (Photo: File)
 The black box was recovered from among debris in the mud on the sea floor. (Photo: File)

Jakarta: Indonesian divers have retrieved a black box from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea this week with 189 aboard and brought it back to a ship on the surface, one of the divers told media on Thursday.

"We dug and we got the black box," from among debris in the mud on the sea floor, the diver, identified as Hendra, told broadcaster Metro TV on board the Baruna Jaya vessel.

The black box was orange in colour and intact, he said, without specifying if the item was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.

Tags: indonesia plane crash, lion air plane crash, lion air
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta

