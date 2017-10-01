The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

World, Asia

China opens expressway in Tibet close to border in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 6:41 pm IST

The massive infrastructure development in Tibet also prompted India to ramp up infrastructure development on its side.

The expressway that costs USD 5.8 billion to be built cuts travel time between Lhasa and Nyingchi from eight to five hours, with a speed limit of 80 km per hour. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The expressway that costs USD 5.8 billion to be built cuts travel time between Lhasa and Nyingchi from eight to five hours, with a speed limit of 80 km per hour. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Beijing: China on Sunday opened a 409-kilometre-long expressway linking Tibet's provincial capital Lhasa with Nyingchi, which is close to the border with India in Arunachal Pradesh, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The toll-free expressway has linked the two major cities which are also tourist attractions in Tibet, it said.

The expressway that costs USD 5.8 billion to be built cuts travel time between Lhasa and Nyingchi from eight to five hours, with a speed limit of 80 km per hour.

Most of the expressways in Tibet can be used to transport military equipment, providing an advantage for the Chinese military to move troops and hardware faster.

The massive infrastructure development in Tibet also prompted India to ramp up infrastructure development on its side.

Heavy trucks have been temporarily banned from running on the new Lhasa-Nyingchi expressway, Xinhua reported.

On 28 August, China and India agreed to end a lengthy standoff at Doklam plateau in Sikkim sector that began in June.

The tension began in June when Indian troops entered the plateau to stop China from building a new road which Delhi viewed as a serious security concern because of the access it provides to Beijing.
 

Tags: expressway, tibet, tourism, doklam standoff
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

2

Book on stories told within 140 characters

3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

4

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

5

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham