Pervez Musharraf fugitive in Benazir murder case

The anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi also ordered attachment of properties of Mr Musharraf, who was declared a proclaimed offender in August 2011.

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Thursday declared former military ruler Pervez Musharraf a fugitive in the 2007 Benazir Bhutto murder case and sentenced two police officers to 17 years in prison.

The anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi also ordered attachment of properties of Mr Musharraf, who was declared a proclaimed offender in August 2011. The court had indicted Mr Musharraf in the case in February 2011.

The court on Thursday sentenced former Rawalpindi city police officer Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town superintendent of police Khurram Shahzad to 17 years in prison, and imposed a fine of 5 lakh Pakistani rupees each.

Bhutto, a two-time PM, was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack after a rally outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007 while Mr Musharraf was the President.