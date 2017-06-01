Pakistan PM, Army Chief discuss Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

India had approached the top UN court after Jhadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for his role in terrorism.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the death penalty of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

They also discussed issues related to national security, an official statement said. During the meeting, PM was briefed over the outcomes of ongoing anti-terrorism operation Raddul Fasad (elimination of discord), it said.

Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict. “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” the ICJ ruled.

India had approached the top UN court after Jhadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for his role in terrorism.

The alleged Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was found guilty of conducting espionage activities in the country. India however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year. The trial against Jadhav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

PM Sharif also appreciated the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism, said the statement.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Indian authorities handed over two Kashmiri students to Pakistan army after they mistakenly crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

The students were returned at Chelhana crossing point in Tetwal sector. Pakistan Administrated Kashmir authorities, students’ relatives and police officers were also present on the occasion.

Both the students crossed the LoC at the Neelum valley and entered Indian Administrated Kashmir on May 23. They were kept in Indian army’s custody for six days.

Wasalat, 14, and Iftikhar belong to Samari Tarban Jora village of Neelum valley. The parents thanked Pakistan army and government for making effort in rescuing their children.