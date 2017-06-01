The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 01, 2017 | Last Update : 07:35 AM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan PM, Army Chief discuss Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 6:51 am IST

India had approached the top UN court after Jhadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for his role in terrorism.

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: AP)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the death penalty of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

They also discussed issues related to national security, an official statement said. During the meeting, PM was briefed over the outcomes of ongoing anti-terrorism operation Raddul Fasad (elimination of discord), it said.

Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict. “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” the ICJ ruled.

India had approached the top UN court after Jhadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for his role in terrorism.

The alleged Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was found guilty of conducting espionage activities in the country. India however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year. The trial against Jadhav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

PM Sharif also appreciated the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism, said the statement.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Indian authorities handed over two Kashmiri students to Pakistan army after they mistakenly crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

The students were returned at Chelhana crossing point in Tetwal sector. Pakistan Administrated Kashmir authorities, students’ relatives and police officers were also present on the occasion.

Both the students crossed the LoC at the Neelum valley and entered Indian Administrated Kashmir on May 23. They were kept in Indian army’s custody for six days.

Wasalat, 14, and Iftikhar belong to Samari Tarban Jora village of Neelum valley. The parents thanked Pakistan army and government for making effort in rescuing their children.

Tags: nawaz sharif, qamar javed bajwa, kulbhushan jadhav
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

2

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

3

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

4

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

5

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham