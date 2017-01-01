Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

Impeached South Korean leader rejects accusations against her

AP
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 3:32 pm IST

Park's meeting with a selected group of reporters was the first time she spoke to the media since lawmakers impeached her in December.

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. (Photo: AFP)
Seoul: Impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye has vehemently rejected accusations that she conspired with a longtime friend to extort money and favors from companies, accusing her opponents of framing her.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says Park denied Sunday that she gave her jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, extraordinary sway over government decisions and also refuted allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs.

Park's meeting with a selected group of reporters was the first time she spoke to the media since lawmakers impeached her over the scandal on December 9. The Constitutional Court has up to six months to decide whether she should be permanently removed from office or be reinstated.

