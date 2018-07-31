The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018

World, Americas

Watergate journalist to reveal 'harrowing life' in Trump's White House

Published : Jul 31, 2018
The book -- the latest in a series by Woodward dealing with US presidencies -- comes out on September 11.

Woodward remains on the staff of The Washington Post. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: Bob Woodward -- one of the journalists whose reporting on the Watergate scandal helped bring down Richard Nixon's presidency -- is tackling President Donald Trump's administration in his latest book.

Fear: Trump in the White House "reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside Donald Trump's White House and how the president makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies," said publisher Simon & Schuster. Trump's presidency, though less than two years old, has seen the departure of a series of high-profile personnel, has been plagued by various scandals over expenditures, and dogged by the question of whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

Woodward and Carl Bernstein led The Washington Post reporting team that investigated the 1972 break-in at the Watergate hotel, which eventually led back to the White House, prompting a scandal that forced Nixon to resign in 1974.

The book -- the latest in a series by Woodward dealing with US presidencies -- comes out on September 11. Woodward remains on the staff of The Washington Post.

Tags: bob woodward, donald trump, white house, carl bernstein, the washington post
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

