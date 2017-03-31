The Asian Age | News



Indian-American Sikh doctor in US gets death threats

Singh said the local police was currently treating the incident as a racially motivated hoax. (Photo: Representational/AP)
Washington: A Sikh doctor in the US has received death threats from an anonymous caller in Indiana amid a series of hate crime incidents against Indian- Americans.

Amandeep Singh, a general internist at Monroe Hospital in Indiana, recently received the death threat through a text message on his cell phone by the unknown individual who claimed to have murdered the number’s previous owner, community leaders said.

“The subject then indicated that Singh was next,” Indianapolis-based Sikhs Political Action Committee (SPAC) said in a statement.

Singh said the local police was currently treating the incident as a racially motivated hoax.

Singh has been living and working in the US since 2003 after graduating from a medical school in India. He moved to Indiana three years ago to pursue an administrative position at Monroe Hospital.

“This is one of several similar threats against Sikhs in Indiana in the last week including one incident which involved a handgun,” PAC chairman Gurinder Singh Khalsa claimed.

He said that they have also received reports from a number of Sikh business owners of vandalism and intimidation.

The committee is currently working with Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill to address widespread harassment and violence against Sikhs in Indiana.

“American society has no place for this type of violence,” Khalsa added.

There have been a series of hate crime incidents against Indian-Americans. Weeks ago, Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed when a US Navy veteran opened fire at him and his friend before yelling “get out of my country” in Kansas.

Earlier this month, a 39-year-old Sikh man was shot in his driveway in Washington state. The gunman had reportedly told the man to “go back to your own country” before pulling the trigger.

