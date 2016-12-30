Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 10:04 AM IST

World, Americas

US expels 35 Russian diplomats over poll hacking

REUTERS
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 8:57 am IST

US also announced a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into US political institutions

US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP)
 US President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AFP)

Washington:  The United States expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to a campaign of harassment against American diplomats in Moscow, a senior US official said on Thursday.

The move against the diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco is part of a series of actions announced on Thursday to punish Russia for a campaign of intimidation of American diplomats in Moscow and interference in the US election.

The Obama administration was also announcing on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two US officials said.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, has called for better relations with Russia. It was not clear if he will be able to immediately overturn the measures announced on Thursday.

The Russian diplomats would have 72 hours to leave the United States, the official said. Access to the two compounds, which are used by Russian officials for intelligence gathering, will be denied to all Russian officials as of noon on Friday, the senior U.S. official added.

"These actions were taken to respond to Russian harassment of American diplomats and actions by the diplomats that we have assessed to be not consistent with diplomatic practice," the official said.

The State Department has long complained that Russian security agents and traffic police have harassed U.S. diplomats in Moscow, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

"By imposing costs on the Russian diplomats in the United States, by denying them access to the two facilities, we hope the Russian government reevaluates its own actions, which have impeded the ability and safety of our own embassy personnel in Russia," the official said.

The US official declined to name the Russian diplomats who would be affected, although it is understood that Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, will not be one of those expelled.

Tags: us-russia, russian diplomats, poll hacking row

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala canine walks with Sabarimala pilgrim for 600 kms

2

Woman asked to leave eatery for calling out leering man

3

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

4

This year to last a second longer!

5

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham