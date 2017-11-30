The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

World, Americas

White house defends Trump’s anti-Muslim retweets

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

Shah underscored that safety and security were priorities of the Trump administration.

Trump Wednesday took the social media by storm when he retweeted inflammatory anti-Muslim videos by Britain First, a group founded in 2011 by former members of the far-right British National Party. (Photo: AP/ File)
 Trump Wednesday took the social media by storm when he retweeted inflammatory anti-Muslim videos by Britain First, a group founded in 2011 by former members of the far-right British National Party. (Photo: AP/ File)

Washington: The White House Thursday came out in defence of US President Donald Trump who retweeted anti-Muslim videos from a far-right British account, arguing that he has been talking about national security issues for long.

Trump Wednesday took the social media by storm when he retweeted inflammatory anti-Muslim videos by Britain First, a group founded in 2011 by former members of the far-right British National Party (BNP).

"The President has been talking about these security issues for years now, from the campaign trail to the White House. He talked about them Wednesday at the pool spray.  He's going to continue to talk about them on Twitter, he's going to talk about them in speeches, he's going to talk about them in policy," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Shah was accompanying Trump en route to St Louis, Missouri, where the US president was scheduled to deliver a major speech on middle-class tax relief and business tax relief.

Read: Don't focus on me: Trump attacks UK PM over anti-Muslim video criticism

Shah underscored that safety and security were priorities of the Trump administration.

"Look, we are now looking at the possibility of a difficulty in passing government funding legislation because of disagreements on immigration policy. The Democrats' priority is amnesty. Our priority is safety and security," he said.

Trump's move drew criticsm from The Downing Street which said the US president was "wrong" to retweet the controversial videos.

Responding to a question on the British Prime Minister's office condemning Trump's retweets, Shah said, "The president has greatest respect for both the people of Britain and Prime Minister Theresa May."

"We are going to be focusing on ... safety and security for the American people. We're talking about extreme vetting policies, ensuring that individuals who come to the United States do not pose either a public safety or a terrorism threat, and the other measures that we want to take," Shah said.

Read: Trump retweets videos with anti-Muslim sentiments posted by British far-right party

To butteress his contention, Shah reiterated the need to end the visa lottery system, that allows individuals to come to the US, and replace it with a merit-based system. He noted that the terrorist who killed eight individuals in New York City in October came to the US through the visa lottery system.

"So the President is going to continue talking about these issues because they're important for the safety and security of this county," he said.

Shah strongly refuted allegations that Trump is anti-Muslim.

"The president has addressed these issues with the travel order that he issued earlier this year and the companion proclamation," he said.

"There are plenty of Muslim-majority nations whose citizens can come to the US without travel restrictions. But those that pose public safety or terrorism threats through our worldwide security review that was overseen by the Department of Homeland Security is why there were certain travel restrictions put in place," Shah said.

Tags: donald trump, raj shah, anti-muslim videos, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

2

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

3

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

4

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

5

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham