The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

World, Americas

US: Man accused of killing toddler to be with teen lover gets 10 years jail

AP
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 4:41 pm IST

The 23-year-old Creato pleaded guilty in August to aggravated manslaughter after a previous murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Creato declined to make a statement before the sentence was issued, but his father later told reporters that his son is innocent.
 Creato declined to make a statement before the sentence was issued, but his father later told reporters that his son is innocent.

Camden: A man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy was getting in the way of his relationship with a teenage girlfriend was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

David Creato Jr. showed little emotion during the court hearing in Camden, staring straight ahead as a prosecutor recounted how he first reported son Brendan missing and stood by as emergency personnel searched for the boy.

"He lied to the police, he lied to his parents. Worst of all, he lied to Brendan's mother, who certainly had a right to know exactly what happened to their son," assistant prosecutor Christine Shah said after playing a 14-minute video that showed a collage of photographs from Brendan's short life.

Creato declined to make a statement before the sentence was issued, but his father later told reporters that his son is innocent.

The 23-year-old Creato pleaded guilty in August to aggravated manslaughter after a previous murder trial ended in a mistrial. He said at the time that he "recklessly caused his son's death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by depriving Brendan of oxygen."

Prosecutors have said Creato killed his son because he was worried his then-17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him while she was away at college. She also made it clear that she didn't want to be around his child and wanted him to give up custody. She was never charged, and the couple has since broken up.

After the hearing, Creato's father told reporters that he believes his son is innocent and that he is reaching out to private investigators to catch the real killer.

"The wrong person is sitting in jail," David Creato Sr. said.

Creato, known as D.J., initially said his son wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later in a wooded area about a mile from his home, but his neon green socks were clean. Prosecutors said that would have been impossible if Brendan had walked there.

Camden: A man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy was getting in the way of his relationship with a teenage girlfriend was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

David Creato Jr. showed little emotion during the court hearing in Camden, staring straight ahead as a prosecutor recounted how he first reported son Brendan missing and stood by as emergency personnel searched for the boy.

"He lied to the police, he lied to his parents. Worst of all, he lied to Brendan's mother, who certainly had a right to know exactly what happened to their son," assistant prosecutor Christine Shah said after playing a 14-minute video that showed a collage of photographs from Brendan's short life.

Creato declined to make a statement before the sentence was issued, but his father later told reporters that his son is innocent.

The 23-year-old Creato pleaded guilty in August to aggravated manslaughter after a previous murder trial ended in a mistrial. He said at the time that he "recklessly caused his son's death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by depriving Brendan of oxygen."

Prosecutors have said Creato killed his son because he was worried his then-17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him while she was away at college. She also made it clear that she didn't want to be around his child and wanted him to give up custody. She was never charged, and the couple has since broken up.

After the hearing, Creato's father told reporters that he believes his son is innocent and that he is reaching out to private investigators to catch the real killer.

"The wrong person is sitting in jail," David Creato Sr. said.

Creato, known as D.J., initially said his son wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later in a wooded area about a mile from his home, but his neon green socks were clean. Prosecutors said that would have been impossible if Brendan had walked there.

Tags: david creato jr, manslaughter
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

2

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

3

Here are a few facts on Dussehra you probably did not know

4

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

5

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham