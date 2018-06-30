The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Griezmann opens the scoring
 
World, Americas

Indian-American appointed CEO of Democratic National Committee

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 7:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 7:08 pm IST

Seema Nanda, selected after 5-month search led by the current DNC CEO, will manage day-to-day operations when she takes charge next month.

Nanda's experience also includes practising labour and employment law and she has served on the boards of several nonprofit organisations. (Photo: @AFSCME/Twitter)
 Nanda's experience also includes practising labour and employment law and she has served on the boards of several nonprofit organisations. (Photo: @AFSCME/Twitter)

Washington: Indian American Seema Nanda has been appointed as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the formal governing body for the Democratic Party, making her the first from the community to lead operations of a major political party in the US.

Nanda, selected after a five-month search led by current DNC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mary Beth Cahill, will manage the day-to-day operations when she takes charge later next month, the organisation announced on Friday.

She has served on DNC Chair Tom Perez's transition team, which took a fresh look at the committee's operations following the 2016 election and put in place an infrastructure that contributed to wins in 2017 and 2018. Nanda was also the chief of staff to Perez during his stint as Secretary at the US Department of Labour.

"This position is the opportunity of a lifetime, for which I am incredibly honoured and humbled," said the incoming DNC CEO. "People are hurting all across our country. And I believe that Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately-needed right now –- solutions forged by the strength of our diversity, the rigour of our ideas, and the decency of our values. I am grateful to Chairman Perez and Mary Beth for selecting me, and I look forward to joining my new DNC colleagues in the fight for our nation's values and future," a DNC press statement quoted her as saying.

While at the Labour Department, she also worked as deputy solicitor and as deputy chief of staff and senior counsellor to Perez, managing a portfolio that included immigration, workforce development, and internal management issues.

Perez said he has seen firsthand Nanda's exceptional ability to lead and was excited about her role in DNC.

"She is a seasoned manager who has a proven track record of success and a well-documented history of fighting for our Democratic values, whether it's on immigration, civil rights or levelling the playing field for our workers," he said.

"As we head toward such a crucial election, I'm one hundred per cent certain that Seema's leadership will help the DNC capitalise on the unprecedented grassroots energy and enthusiasm surging throughout the country," he added.

Nanda's experience also includes practising labour and employment law and she has served on the boards of several non-profit organisations.

Most recently, she has served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, an umbrella body of American civil rights interest groups, where she oversees strategy and manages day-to-day operations.

"If there's anything I've learned during my search for a permanent CEO, there's no shortage of qualified and passionate leaders in our party. Seema undoubtedly fits the bill," said Cahill, the Interim DNC CEO.

She is a graduate of Boston College Law School and Brown University and a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.

Tags: indian-american, democratic national committee, us democrats
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham