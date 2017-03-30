The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

World, Americas

Pak-origin family’s home vandalised, Quran torn up in US

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 7:55 am IST

The family found their apartment ransacked with the words '(expletive) Muslims' scrawled on a wall, they told police.

Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. (Photo: Screengrab)

Washington: A Pakistani-origin family’s home in the US has been ransacked by burglars who scrawled hate graffiti on a wall and stole their green cards along with $25,000 worth of gold in an apparent bias-related incident.

The family, residents of an apartment in Fairfax County, Virginia, returned home from a weekend away and found their apartment ransacked with the words “(expletive) Muslims” scrawled on a wall, they told police.

Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. Fairfax County police are investigating the crime as a burglary and bias incident.

“I was crying. It was bad. It was bad,” Mahrukh was quoted as saying.

Family members’ green cards were taken, along with more than $25,000 worth of gold they received as a wedding gift. The drawers and cupboards had been emptied, the beds were stripped, and the mattresses were overturned.

But the discovery of the torn-up Quran was the most painful discovery, the family said.

Shoaib said the crime had stunned him. He had felt safe in the neighbourhood, where his family moved just last month from Dubai. Mahrukh and Shoaib said they believe who ever damaged their home meant to burgle it and then vandalised it once they realised they were in a Muslim home.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called for a hate crime investigation. “What may have begun as a break-in clearly ended as a possible hate crime,” CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

“The message of hate left at the scene and the damage done to religious texts indicate the need to investigate a bias-motive for this crime,” he said. Friends of Mahrukh and Shoaib’s family started a GoFundMe page to help them rebuild.

Tags: hate crimes, us, pakistan-origin, vandalism, islamophobia, hate crime graffiti
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

2

Muslim woman divorced for not aborting child urges PM to ban triple talaq

3

Man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach in Indonesia

4

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

5

GST bills in Parliament: 10 key facts you should know

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham