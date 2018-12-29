The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Watch: Video shows Musharraf seeking 'covert US support' to regain power

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 2:32 pm IST

Musharraf, 75, was Pakistan's president between 2001 and 2008, before resigning to avoid impeachment.

'All I am saying is, I have certain credentials from the past. I need to come (to power) again and I need to be supported. Not overtly, but in a covert manner. So that we win again,' Musharraf is seen telling US lawmakers in one of the videos of the meeting. (Photo: File)
Washington: In an embarrassment to Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistani dictator was seen in a series of video clips, seeking covert US support to regain power and telling American lawmakers that he was "ashamed" of Pakistan's spy agency ISI for being negligent about Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden's whereabouts.

The undated video clips, which have been posted on Twitter by dissident Pakistani columnist Gul Bukhari, also shows the self-exiled former Pakistani president saying that he thinks that the negligence of the ISI or Inter-Services Intelligence was "pardonable" as the CIA was also allegedly involved in the same level of negligence on 9/11.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai since March 2016, after he left for medical treatment and has not returned to Pakistan since, citing security and health reasons. He is facing treason charges for suspending Pakistan's Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

"All I am saying is, I have certain credentials from the past. I need to come (to power) again and I need to be supported. Not overtly, but in a covert manner. So that we win again," Musharraf is seen telling US lawmakers in one of the videos of the meeting.

When asked some tough questions, Musharraf rued that US lawmakers "are too involved in minor tactics". He also claimed that Pakistan used the money, given by the US for fight against terrorist, for other purposes, such as to bring down poverty.

To which, those present in the meeting, were quick to point out that none of the US Congress members voted for USD 20 billion aid to Pakistan in the last 10 years because of poverty.

Money was given to Pakistan to defeat Al Qaeda and Taliban, the lawmakers said, to which the former Pakistan president sought the US to help him get back to power.

In the first video clip, he is seen walking in the corridors of the US House of Representatives. The video clips seem to be from 2012, after he was ousted from power.

In the third segment of the clip, Pervez Musharraf is seen in conversation with a lobbyist and Chairman of the powerful American Jewish Congress Jack Rosen during an informal get-together. One of those present in that meeting was Congressman Gary Ackerman.

He argues that there was no complicity in Pakistan not being able to find Osama bin-Laden.

"There are aspersions against Pakistan of hiding Osama bin Laden," Musharraf says in his meeting with US Congressmen.

"First of all, is the US against Pakistan, or annoyed with the army and ISI, because they believe there was complicity? My view is that there was no complicity and I would like to say a few words on that," he told the lawmakers.

"There was negligence. Certainly. And we are all ashamed. Even, I, though I am not in the government now, I am ashamed that there was this level of negligence by the ISI that we did not know. I think negligence is pardonable," he said, claiming that the CIA was also involved in same level of negligence on 9/11.

Referring to the 18 people being trained in the US, Pervez Musharraf alleged that CIA being such a big organisation was sleeping. "ISI was also sleeping. Let's leave it at that," he added.

Tags: pervez musharraf, al qaeda, osama bin laden, gul bukhari, 9/11 attack
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

