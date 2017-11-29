The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 10:15 PM IST

World, Americas

Matt Lauer, popular ‘Today’s’ show host fired by NBC for sexual misconduct

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 8:23 pm IST

He was fired after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour.

“In the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,
 “In the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement. (Photo: AP)

New York: NBC News fired popular "Today" show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday.

"While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.

Representatives for Lauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fellow 'Today' co-host Al Roker briefly acknowledged the termination on air, stating that "we're dealing with the news about a friend of 30 years and we're all trying to process it."

US President Donald Trump took to a series of scathing tweets, indicating NBC News circulated ‘fake news’ and asking for other NBC News executives to be investigated.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Trump tweeted.

He further went on to question why MSNBC President’s contract had not been terminated.

 “So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!” he tweeted.

Tags: #metoo, harvey weinstein scandal, today show, matt lauer
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

2

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

3

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

4

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

5

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham